Women’s reservation will open new political space, pave way for new generation of leaders: Om Birla

Thirty-three per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will open up a new political space for women and pave the way for a new generation of leaders, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday, underscoring the need to move beyond treating women merely as beneficiaries of government schemes.

Addressing a two-day all-India capacity building workshop on “Gender-Responsive Governance” in Faridabad, organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW), he said women must increasingly have a direct role in deciding the policies and laws that affect their lives.

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“The focus must shift from merely providing support and opportunities to women towards enabling them to actively shape policies, programmes and laws,” he said.

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His remarks assume significance against the backdrop of the constitutional provision reserving one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.

Birla said the reservation represented a “historic need” and would create new avenues for women’s political leadership. He also forecast a further transformation in public institutions, saying the day was “not far” when women would account for more than 50 per cent of public servants.

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He said women legislators across Parliament, state assemblies, panchayats and municipalities could play a decisive role in translating women’s concerns into legislation and policy.

“Elected women representatives should instead participate in determining the legislative framework required to address their aspirations and challenges,” he underlined.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further said economic independence and social empowerment must accompany political representation.

“Every woman should have access to employment and opportunities for economic independence, with policies paying particular attention to those facing deprivation and hardship,” he said.

He also called for states and legislatures to share successful initiatives concerning women so that effective models could be replicated across the country.

Arguing that India’s development ambitions could not be realised without empowering nearly half its population, Birla said the country could not progress towards becoming a developed nation without the economic and social empowerment of women.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that women, particularly those from vulnerable sections, were aware of the laws and institutional mechanisms available to protect their rights.

The Speaker called dialogue and consultation essential to a functioning democracy and said women’s leadership, with its emphasis on sensitivity and understanding of people’s concerns, could contribute to more responsive governance.

The workshop brought together around 200 women legislators from 20 states and two Union territories, providing a platform for them to exchange legislative experiences and strengthen their leadership skills.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar and Haryana Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar were also present.