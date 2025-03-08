Won’t accept Kukis’ UT demand, Home Minister tells Governor

Home Minister Amit Shah has firmly stated that the Centre will not entertain the key demand of Manipur’s Kuki-Zo community for a separate administration under union territory status in tribal-dominated areas, calling it “completely non-negotiable”. This position was conveyed by Shah during a recent security review meeting attended by Manipur Governor AK Bhalla and other senior state officials.

Shah said all members of armed groups who had signed the suspension of operations pact must return to their camps and if they were seen carrying arms, they should be dealt with.