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Home / India / 'Won't be surprised if X handle is taken down': Dipke after post thanking Mamata was restricted

'Won't be surprised if X handle is taken down': Dipke after post thanking Mamata was restricted

TMC Rajya Sabha joint secretary Derek O'Brien alleged that a 'scared' government was behind the restriction

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:22 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Image credit/PTI file
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said he would not be surprised if his X handle was taken down before October 10 after his post thanking former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for backing the movement was restricted on the social media platform.
Dipke had posted on X, "Thank you @MamataOfficial ma'am for extending your support to the cockroach movement! All Indians need to come together to save democracy!"  TMC Rajya Sabha joint secretary Derek O'Brien shared the post, which was subsequently restricted by X. The post was no longer accessible and the platform instead displayed the message, "Due to local regulations, this content is restricted on X."
Reacting to the restriction, O'Brien said Banerjee had "come out strongly in support of Cockroach" and that Dipke had thanked her for the support.
O'Brien alleged that a 'scared' government was behind the restriction.
Dipke later shared O'Brien's post and said, "Won't be surprised if the govt takes down my handle before Oct 10."  The developments followed Banerjee's support on Friday for the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) agitation seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral processes and the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport after returning from Delhi, where she had attended an INDIA bloc meeting, Banerjee said, "We are fully supporting the Cockroach (Janta) Party and all the young generation and students."  Banerjee had earlier extended support to a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance examination as well.
The developments came a day after the CJP held a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Thousands of people turned up for the demonstration despite the Mumbai Police denying permission for the event. Addressing the gathering, Dipke warned of a fresh protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 if Kumar did not step down.
He said the October 10 protest would be a peaceful agitation and called on citizens who wanted free and fair elections to join it.

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