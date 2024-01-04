 ‘Won’t beg for seats’: INDIA bloc in turmoil as Congress and TMC engage in war of words : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ‘Won’t beg for seats’: INDIA bloc in turmoil as Congress and TMC engage in war of words

‘Won’t beg for seats’: INDIA bloc in turmoil as Congress and TMC engage in war of words

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accuses TMC of being busy ‘serving PM Modi’; Bengal's ruling party cautions Congress high command to rein in their state president

‘Won’t beg for seats’: INDIA bloc in turmoil as Congress and TMC engage in war of words

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI file photos



PTI

Berhampore/Kolkata, January 4

Fissures appear to have emerged in the INDIA alliance as its two key allies, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, on Thursday clashed over seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “The grand old party won’t beg for seats from the TMC,” drawing a response from the Mamata Banerjee-led party, which said, “Badmouthing alliance partners and seat sharing can’t go hand in hand.”

Chowdhury, a staunch critic of the TMC, launched a no-holds-barred attack, accusing Bengal’s ruling party of being busy “serving Prime Minister Narendra Modi” rather than strengthening the opposition alliance.

His remarks prompted a sharp reaction from the TMC, which criticised Chowdhury for making “callous remarks” and cautioned the Congress high command to rein in their state president.

Seat sharing between the two parties has been a bone of contention, with media reports suggesting that the TMC is keen to allocate only two seats, a proposition unacceptable to the Congress Bengal unit.

In the 2019 elections, the TMC won 22 seats, the Congress won two (Behrampore and Malda South), and the BJP secured 18.

The war of words, brewing for the past few days, took an ugly turn on Thursday after Chowdhury slammed the TMC for not being serious about allying with the Congress in Bengal.

“The TMC is not serious about strengthening or forging an alliance in Bengal. The TMC is busy pleasing and serving Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect themselves from the clutches of the CBI and the ED,” he told reporters in his constituency.

Referring to media reports that the TMC was willing to part with the two seats won by the Congress in 2019, Chowdhury expressed his displeasure, saying, “Congress is not going to beg before TMC for seats.”

He added, “The Congress is not going to beg before TMC for seats; we don’t need their alms. Who are they to decide how many seats the party will contest? If needed, we will fight on our own; let the party high command take a call on it,” highlighting his role in the ongoing CPI(M)-Congress alliance in West Bengal.

Congress MP from Malda South Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury had last month claimed that he had learnt from the media that TMC would leave his seat and Berhampore for the party as part of the seat sharing deal.

According to TMC sources, the ruling party in Bengal is inclined to allocate four out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats to Congress. Currently, the Congress holds two seats in West Bengal, both in minority-dominated districts of Malda and Murshidabad.

The TMC leadership strongly criticised Chowdhury and urged the Congress high command to rein him in if they were serious about the alliance.

Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said, “Badmouthing TMC and our party supremo Mamata Banerjee and alliance can’t go hand in hand. The regular insults hurled at us by Chowdhury and some leaders of the Bengal Congress have to stop if the party wants an alliance. The Congress high command must rein in Adhir Chowdhury if they want an alliance in Bengal.”

Roy wondered what prompted Chowdhury to make such remarks, saying, “Who told him that we have offered two seats? Our leader Mamata Banerjee has said that in Bengal, TMC will lead the fight, but across the country, it will be the INDIA alliance that will fight against the BJP.”

During the December 19 INDIA opposition bloc meeting, the TMC set a December 31 deadline for finalising the seat-sharing agreement, a demand that remains unmet.

The political landscape shifted notably when Mamata Banerjee, just ahead of the opposition bloc meeting, expressed confidence in a three-way alliance involving the TMC, Congress, and the Left.

However, within a few days, Banerjee accused the CPI(M) and Congress of colluding with the BJP in West Bengal, asserting that the TMC would lead the battle against the saffron camp in Bengal during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, while the INDIA bloc would spearhead the fight nationwide.

Both parties have previously fought elections in alliance, including the 2001 assembly polls, 2009 Lok Sabha elections, and 2011 assembly polls. In 2011, the Congress-TMC alliance defeated the 34-year-old Left Front regime in West Bengal.

The history of their alliance has been marked by discontent, with Congress accusing the TMC of depriving them of legitimate seats in previous elections.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Trinamool Congress #West Bengal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car

2
Punjab

Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

3
Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira marries long-time partner Nupur Shikhare

4
Punjab

10 Punjab AAP ministers get two cars each

5
Punjab

80% in classes 3-5 can’t read Punjabi, English paragraphs

6
Ludhiana

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

7
Punjab

Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

8
Trending

Viral video: When fighter McGregor was ‘given a warning for putting his arm around Vladimir Putin’, watch the boxer’s facial expression as he quickly…

9
Jalandhar

Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness

10
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Top News

‘Won’t beg for seats’: INDIA bloc in turmoil as Congress and TMC engage in war of words

‘Won’t beg for seats’: INDIA bloc in turmoil as Congress and TMC engage in war of words

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accuses TMC of being busy ‘serving PM...

8 former Indian Navy personnel in Qatar given 60 days to appeal against prison terms

8 former Indian Navy personnel in Qatar given 60 days to appeal against prison terms

Court of Appeal in Qatar on December 28 commuted the death s...

Done and dusted in 2 days! India level series with seven-wicket win over South Africa in 'shortest' Test ever

Done and dusted in 2 days! India level series with seven-wicket win over South Africa in 'shortest' Test ever

Shortest Test match ever in terms of overs bowled, betters p...

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal says his biggest str...

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays grant of ST status to Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmaur

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays grant of ST status to Hattee community of Sirmaur

The state government had on January 1 issued the notificatio...


Cities

View All

Drivers not always at fault, say transporters

Amritsar: Drivers not always at fault, say transporters

Amritsar district administration mulls opening another food street in Golbagh

SGPC forms legal panel to pursue case of disappearance of Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke

Tarn Taran: Police raid kite shops; two held, 20 rolls of synthetic string seized

19-kg heroin seizure baffles Amritsar police

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Breach at Bheni distributary, Talwandi Sabo power plant partially shuts down

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Chandigarh Administration allocates land to NIA, ED, Ladakh

Chandigarh Administration allocates land to NIA, ED, Ladakh

After two more foggy days, maximum temperature to touch 19° C in Chandigarh

Panchkula: Fencing of bridge on to check dumping of waste in Ghaggar

Medical store raided in Burail, illicit drugs seized

Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana have highest cybercrime rate in India

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police arrest Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist wanted in multiple terror-attack cases in J-K

Delhi court orders release of gangster Deepak Boxer in firing case at Punjab ex-MLA Deep Malhotra’s house

Delhi High Court asks TMC leader Mahua Moitra to approach Directorate of Estates over cancellation of govt accommodation

ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

‘Drug-addict’ autorickshaw driver arrested for murder of Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh in Jalandhar

‘Drug-addict’ autorickshaw driver arrested for murder of Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh in Jalandhar

Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness

Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

Oil tanker catches massive fire on national highway in Khanna

Residents oppose another bid to run carcass utilisation plant

Cold wave, dense fog to continue

Work on upcoming Ludhiana-Ropar highway remains stalled for land

3 masked men throw acid on shopkeeper in Punjab’s Patiala, inflicting burns on his face and arms

3 masked men throw acid on shopkeeper in Punjab’s Patiala, inflict burns on his face and arms

Protest triggers snarl-ups on Patiala-Rajpura Road

Residents of Ward No. 22 in Fatehgarh Sahib hold protest over choked sewers

Man in inebriated state enters Gurdwara Preet Nagar in Patiala's Tripuri area, held

District Bar Association honours three members selected as judicial officers