icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Won’t desert Mamata Banerjee in difficult times: TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha

Won’t desert Mamata Banerjee in difficult times: TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha

‘She stood by me when I was facing a tough time after losing the election in Patna,’ says Sinha

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:10 PM Jun 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shatrughan Sinha. File photo
Advertisement

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday asserted that he would not abandon TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in difficult times, saying she had stood by him when he was going through a challenging phase.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the TMC MP from Asansol said some people may have left Banerjee due to compulsions, fears or allurements but his principled stand is that he would neither desert the party nor its leader.

Advertisement

“I will not leave Mamata Banerjee in her difficult time. She stood by me when I was facing a tough time after losing the election in Patna,” Sinha said.

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha MP underlined that Banerjee is a street fighter and she still commands a 41 per cent vote share in West Bengal, referring to the recently held assembly election in the state that the TMC lost.

“I am grateful to those who invited me to join the TMC rebel group, but my principled stand is I should stand by Mamata Banerjee now. As of now, I won’t change my path,” he said.

Advertisement

Following the assembly election debacle, there has been a split in the TMC’s legislature party as well as its MPs.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts