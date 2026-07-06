DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Won’t forget India’s gesture during period of national mourning: Iran

Won’t forget India’s gesture during period of national mourning: Iran

Embassy highlights interfaith and political participation from India as sign of enduring cultural ties

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:37 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indian religious leaders and others pay tributes during the funeral ceremony of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. PTI file
Advertisement

The Iranian Embassy on Monday thanked the government and people of India for expressing solidarity during what it described as a period of national mourning, saying the Iranian people would “never forget” the gesture of friendship and compassion.

Advertisement

In a statement posted on X, the embassy expressed gratitude to the Indian Government’s official delegation for attending the funeral ceremonies, and paying tribute to Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

Advertisement

It also acknowledged the presence of political leaders, Members of Parliament, scholars, intellectuals, and representatives of various faiths from India.

Advertisement

India had last week sent a delegation led by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain to Tehran to attend the funeral ceremonies.

Besides the official delegation, several Indian political and religious leaders attended the funeral ceremonies. Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were among the prominent political figures present in Tehran.

Advertisement

Brahmachari Pragyachaitanya and Gautam Vig, representing the Art of Living Foundation, and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar were among the religious personalities present during the ceremonies.

The embassy said the participation reflected the deep historical, cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Iran, besides conveying solidarity with the Iranian people during the period of mourning.

“The people of Iran will never forget this gesture of friendship, compassion and heartfelt respect,” the statement said, adding that it regarded the support as a valuable foundation for further strengthening the longstanding ties between the two countries.

The embassy also thanked Indian officials, distinguished personalities and citizens who, it said, stood with the Iranian people and conveyed their condolences during the period of grief.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts