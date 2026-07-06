Won’t forget India’s gesture during period of national mourning: Iran

The Iranian Embassy on Monday thanked the government and people of India for expressing solidarity during what it described as a period of national mourning, saying the Iranian people would “never forget” the gesture of friendship and compassion.

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In a statement posted on X, the embassy expressed gratitude to the Indian Government’s official delegation for attending the funeral ceremonies, and paying tribute to Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

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It also acknowledged the presence of political leaders, Members of Parliament, scholars, intellectuals, and representatives of various faiths from India.

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India had last week sent a delegation led by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain to Tehran to attend the funeral ceremonies.

Besides the official delegation, several Indian political and religious leaders attended the funeral ceremonies. Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were among the prominent political figures present in Tehran.

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Brahmachari Pragyachaitanya and Gautam Vig, representing the Art of Living Foundation, and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar were among the religious personalities present during the ceremonies.

The embassy said the participation reflected the deep historical, cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Iran, besides conveying solidarity with the Iranian people during the period of mourning.

“The people of Iran will never forget this gesture of friendship, compassion and heartfelt respect,” the statement said, adding that it regarded the support as a valuable foundation for further strengthening the longstanding ties between the two countries.

The embassy also thanked Indian officials, distinguished personalities and citizens who, it said, stood with the Iranian people and conveyed their condolences during the period of grief.