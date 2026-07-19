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Home / India / Won’t surprise the opposition: Govt on delimitation-women’s bill as opposition seeks debate

Won’t surprise the opposition: Govt on delimitation-women’s bill as opposition seeks debate

DMK open to studying new draft; on Congress demand for an all-party meeting on the delimitation agenda, Kiren Rijiju says no side can force the other 

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:32 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaving after the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, at Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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The government on Sunday signalled a clear intention to pilot the yet-unlisted agenda of delimitation-women’s reservation bill saying it won’t surprise the opposition when any unlisted Bill is brought.

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“We will inform the opposition if any additional agenda is brought to Parliament apart from the eight bills we have listed in the House agenda. We will not surprise the opposition,” said Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju after the conclusion of an all-party meeting chaired by Deputy Leader of House in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh.

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On demands of the Congress to call an all-party meeting on the issue, Rijiju said, “Every side can have an opinion but no side can force the other. This cannot be imposed. It can’t be my way or the highway. The Congress can also raise issues in the House.”

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Importantly, the DMK, a key ally of the Opposition INDIA bloc, has signalled openness to considering a fresh draft of the Constitution 131st amendment bill which links delimitation and 33% women’s reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

“We have said that southern states should not be adversely affected. We have not taken a position yet and will see what the government proposes,” DMK leader in Rajya Sabha Tiruchi Siva said, adding if the southern states are at a disadvantage then a 25-year freeze of delimitation could be considered.

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Left leader John Brittas said, “Let the government bring a new bill.” He also attacked the government for not engaging students protesting at Jantar Mantar and urged Rajnath to go and meet them.

They are our people and not enemies, CPM leader in Rajya Sabha Brittas said.

The SP reiterated opposition to the delimitation bill saying the intention is to impose dictatorship.

The Congress called for an all-party meeting on the issue.

The Opposition has raised demands to discuss several issues, including Ram temple theft, Sonam Wangchuk fast and paper leaks, ethanol blending with fuel and the Manipur tensions.

The government said they are willing to discuss everything but the opposition should not disrupt the proceedings.

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