Won’t teach history of foreign invaders: VC

Maa Pateshwari State University in UP will no longer teach the history of “foreign invaders”, said VC Prof Ravishankar Singh on Friday. The VC said, “Those who destroyed Indian culture will not be glorified in the university’s textbooks and curriculum. Our primary focus will be on Indian culture.”
