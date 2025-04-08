‘Words distorted; regret any pain to women’: Karnataka minister clarifies molestation remark

A day after he found himself in a controversy for his remarks over the recent molestation incident here, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said, his statement was not understood properly and distorted.

He also expressed regret if it has caused pain to anyone, especially the women.

Parameswara repeatedly asserted that he is someone who believes in the importance of providing safety and protection to women and as the Home Minister he is committed to ensure their safety, and has taken several measures in this regard.

Advertisement

Responding to the incident where a woman was molested while walking in Suddaguntepalya on April 3, Parameshwara on Monday had said, "Police are working continuously round-the-clock braving rain and cold. That is why there is peace in Bengaluru. In a big city like Bengaluru, incidents like this do take place here and there."

This statement had created a controversy, eliciting a strong criticism from the opposition BJP and the National Commission for Women (NCW) too had sought a public apology.

Advertisement

"On the directions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the Commission has strongly objected to the insensitive remarks made by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on the recent Bengaluru molestation case.

The remark triggered outrage, with the NCW posting on X:

Such statements trivialise crimes against women. NCW has written to the Hon'ble Governor and CM of Karnataka demanding a public apology from the Home Minister and urgent action to strengthen law and order," NCW said in a post on 'X'.

Clarifying his statement Parameshwara on Tuesday said, "My statement yesterday was not properly understood by the media and other platforms. I'm always for women's protection.

As a Home Minister I have implemented various programmes like the Nirbhaya scheme. When compared to other states, we have spent more Nirbhaya funds and implemented it along with the central government. I would like to share what we have done for the protection of women someday."

Speaking to reporters, he said, "distorting some statement and speaking about me is not right. I believe and have taken several measures for the protection of women -- our sisters and mothers. If there are any issues (concerning women's safety), I have made officials in the department responsible. So my statement should not be projected by distorting it."

“If my statement has caused pain to anyone—our sisters, mothers—I express regret. But there is no need to take it to different platforms by projectingit in a different way," he added.

Stating that during daily briefings by the police commissioners or during briefing from across the state, he is keeping an eye on such cases concerning safety of women, the Home Minister said, "While reviewing, I regularly instruct police to take strict action whether it is cases of harassment or POCSO. So there is no question of any negligence or any indifference on my part."

"I will take all strict measures required in favour of women and their safety," he said.

When asked about rising cases of atrocities against women in the state, Parameshwara asked, "Should I give the number of cases when the BJP was in power?"

“If they claim that nothing happened during their period, people will laugh," he said.