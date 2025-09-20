DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Working with EU on defence, security partnership: MEA

Working with EU on defence, security partnership: MEA

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:21 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs today said India and the European Union were negotiating to conclude a security and defence partnership.

Advertisement

This comes just days after the EU, in a joint communication from Brussels, signalled that it wanted a deeper engagement with India on military industrial cooperation and a partnership on security and defence.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a weekly briefing said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received a telephone call from the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on September 17. They reaffirmed a commitment for a conclusion of the India-EU FTA negotiations and defence and security partnership.

Advertisement

The same day, the European Commission and the EU High Representative announced a joint communication outlining a new strategic agenda to elevate the India-EU partnership to a higher level, building on the visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India earlier this year. A closer EU-India cooperation in security and defence is key outcome of the joint communication that said “the two sides are now exploring the creation of an ‘EU-India security and defence partnership’.”

The two sides are also launching negotiations on “security of information agreement” that will facilitate exchange of classified information in the field of security and defence. The EU also wants more operational exercises with Indian Navy to facilitate greater information sharing and cooperation in the Indian Ocean. Another facet is defence industrial cooperation between the EU and Indian defence industries — in line with shared security priorities. The joint communication says the EU’s expertise in defence research, development and manufacturing can support India in strengthening its defence industrial base and in diversifying reliable supply chains.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts