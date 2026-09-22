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Home / India / World equestrian body threatens suspension of EFI over failure to hold elections

World equestrian body threatens suspension of EFI over failure to hold elections

Federation Equestre Internationale calls out EFI for failing to follow the time bound directives of the Delhi High Court that had first ordered appointment of an ad-hoc committee, amend the constitution and gold fresh elections

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Vinayak Padmadeo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:20 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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The EFI held its last election in 2019 and has been embroiled in court cases ever since. File photo
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The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is facing a grave threat of suspension by the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), the sport’s governing body, for a “breach of principles”.

In a letter, the FEI has called out the EFI for failing to comply with the time-bound directives of the Delhi High Court, which had ordered the appointment of an ad hoc committee, amendment of the constitution and fresh elections.

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“...Accordingly, the three-month period for finalising the Constitution and By-laws and organising elections would have expired on June 27, 2026,” FEI Director of Governance Francisco Lima wrote in his letter.

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“To date, to the FEI’s knowledge, no approval of a revised EFI Constitution in compliance with the applicable Indian sports regulatory framework has been communicated, nor have democratic elections been held. Consequently, the current governance arrangements of EFI do not appear to provide for a governing body elected by its members in accordance with a Constitution compliant with the applicable legal framework,” it added.

In a strongly worded rebuke, Lima further said that a final decision on the suspension of the EFI would be taken by the FEI Board, which is scheduled to meet on October 13.

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“In accordance with Article 8.3 of the FEI Statutes, and in view of the potential suspension of EFI by the FEI Board, we hereby provide EFI with an opportunity to submit a written explanation in relation to the facts and circumstances described above. Any such written explanation should be received by the FEI no later than September 28, 2026,” he added.

The EFI held its last election in 2019 and has been embroiled in court cases ever since. On February 18, 2026, the Delhi High Court, in a far-reaching order, directed the formation of an ad hoc body to run the sport in the country. The ad hoc body was further directed to finalise the constitution and hold elections within 30 days.

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