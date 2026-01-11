World Hindi Day celebrated in Shanghai with participation from Chinese universities
Consul General highlights Hindi as a bridge beyond borders as students and teachers showcase language and culture
The Indian Consulate in Shanghai celebrated World Hindi Day with the active participation of Hindi students and teachers from leading universities in eastern China.
Addressing the gathering on Saturday, Consul General of India in Shanghai Pratik Mathur said Hindi connects people beyond borders. Emphasising the dignity and global relevance of the language, he read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message, stating that Hindi is not merely a language but a powerful link that carries India’s sensitivity, values and thought to the world, according to a post shared by the Consulate on X.
Students and teachers from prestigious institutions such as Fudan University, Shanghai International Studies University and East China Normal University shared their creative works and perspectives on Hindi with the audience.
चीन में हिंदी और भारतीय सभ्यता की गूंज! 🇮🇳☀️🪔
हिंदी हमें जोड़ती है, सीमाओं से परे#VishwaHindiDiwas 🌍🤝🪷
🔸 चीन के शंघाई शहर में स्थित भारत के वाणिज्य दूतावास ने आज प्रधान वाणिज्य दूत श्री @PratikMathur1 की अगुवाई में विश्व हिंदी दिवस बड़े उत्साह और धूमधाम से मनाया।
🔸 हिंदी… pic.twitter.com/SwNPCYIid5
— India In Shanghai (@IndiaInShanghai) January 10, 2026
Several Chinese universities currently offer Hindi as a regular academic course, reflecting growing interest in the language.
Members of the Indian diaspora and representatives from the Shanghai based diplomatic community also attended the event.
The celebration featured cultural performances, including presentations by children from the Shanghai Theatre Academy and a Bharatanatyam performance, adding a vibrant artistic touch to the occasion.
