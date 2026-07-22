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Home / India / World is 'extremely turbulent', Jaishankar calls for deeper India-ASEAN cooperation

World is 'extremely turbulent', Jaishankar calls for deeper India-ASEAN cooperation

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Manila to attend a meeting of the Quad grouping as well as to participate in deliberations under the framework of the ASEAN bloc

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PTI
Manila, Updated At : 10:17 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks during the 'ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India 2026', in Manila, Philippines. (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo)
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the world is "extremely turbulent", and it is evident that "no single nation" or "even grouping" can deal with it on its own, underlining the need for deeper cooperation between India and ASEAN.

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Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Manila to attend a meeting of the Quad grouping as well as to participate in deliberations under the framework of the ASEAN bloc, also acknowledged the role of the Philippines as the country coordinator in further strengthening the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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The theme, 'Navigating Our Future Together', "captures the sentiment which many of us feel today. The world is extremely turbulent, and it is increasingly evident that no single nation or even grouping can deal with it on its own," the External Affairs Minister said during his opening remarks at the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India 2026 on Wednesday.

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"Let us contemplate the near future and consider how best our cooperation can serve our respective interests. In this era of volatility and disruption, the most visible stress is on supply chains," he added.

"Energy, food and health security can no longer be taken for granted. Because we are all so dependent on maritime trade, that too could become a source of anxiety. Observing international law in that regard is therefore vital. Coincidentally, 2026 is the ASEAN-India year of maritime cooperation," he said.

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The ASEAN, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.

"It is a timely reminder of what we can do for a more stable and secure future. At the same time, both India and ASEAN are optimistic about their prospects. Our eyes must therefore be firmly fixed on opportunities, even while addressing challenges."

He further said that the India-ASEAN agenda covers trade and investment, mobility and talent, tech, digital and AI, green and sustainability, as well as connectivity.

"It is only through deeper cooperation that we can de-risk and diversify."

"India and ASEAN have traditionally worked for the welfare of the larger region... This is a world in transition, and India and ASEAN, who account for 2 billion, must navigate it together if it is to remain safe and steady," Jaishankar said.

During his visit, Jaishankar will join foreign ministers of Australia, Japan and the United States at the Quad meeting.

The Quad foreign ministers last met in New Delhi in late May, when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio travelled to India.

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