World leaders laud PM on 75th b’day

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, world leaders, dignitaries and spiritual figures extended their greetings, lauding his leadership and India’s growing global stature.

Among the first to reach out was US President Donald Trump. He thanked Modi for supporting initiatives to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also praised Modi’s “personal contribution” to advancing the India-Russia strategic partnership. He also lauded India’s “independent, sovereign policy” and its economic achievements. A PMO readout said the two leaders reviewed the agenda ahead of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides extended their greetings, hailing his leadership. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen dialled Modi to convey his wishes and discuss the newly adopted India-EU Strategic Agenda.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video message, hailed his “friendship” with Modi and pledged to elevate bilateral ties.

From the Indo-Pacific, Australian PM Anthony Albanese underlined the strength of India-Australia relations, while New Zealand’s Christopher Luxon said Modi’s leadership would guide India towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing also conveyed their wishes.

The Dalai Lama, in a letter, praised India’s progress and its religious harmony as “an example for the world.” President Droupadi Murmu, V-P CP Radhakrishnan and top BJP brass, including senior ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh also greeted PM Modi on his birthday.

Meanwhile, NaMo app invited citizens’ engagement on a range of topics, including whether they share a Modi trait. As part of month-long celebrations till October 2, NaMo app launched Seva Parv, bringing a collection of activities that allow users to participate through service, learning and sharing their wishes.

Besides, the Education Ministry asked the CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to issue directions for screening Chalo Jeete Hain, a film inspired by childhood incidents from PM Modi’s life.The 2018 short film is based on the early life of the PM with a tagline “Modi Ka Bachapan”. It has also won the national award.