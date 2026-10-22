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Home / India / World order is changing; some people dreaming of disorder in India: PM Modi attacks Congress

World order is changing; some people dreaming of disorder in India: PM Modi attacks Congress

In a direct attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi says that the country does not have as many launches from Sriharikota in one year as the Congress makes failed attempts to launch its leader

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New Delhi, Updated At : 10:25 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'NDTV World Summit 2026', in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the opposition Congress, saying while the world is searching for a "new order", some people are dreaming of "disorder" in India.

In a direct attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said that the country does not have as many launches from Sriharikota in one year as the Congress makes failed attempts to launch its leader.

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"To save its family from the blot of failure, the Congress is questioning India's achievements. The grapes are sour, and the Congress is now trying to axe the vine itself. The family is now a burden on the Congress," Modi said while addressing the NDTV World Summit here.

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The prime minister said the world order is changing and hence reform in multilateral institutions is essential to give due place to the voice of the Global South.

"We have to understand why the world order is changing. Why the old order has not been able to resolve the emerging challenges," he said.

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The prime minister said that today, when the old order of the world is changing, what kind of new world order do we want to build together?

"Reform in multilateral institutions is essential. Giving due place to the voice of the Global South is essential," he said.

Modi also said that international cooperation should not be just for good times; it should remain effective even in times of crisis, and for that, effective consensus among all stakeholders is essential.

"Nowadays, everyone is discussing the new world order, because its impact is being felt in everyday life," he said.

The prime minister said that while the world is searching for a "new order", some people are dreaming of "disorder" in India.

"Today, when there is so much chaos in the world, the image of a strong India should be known globally. But these people are hell-bent on dragging India's reputation through the mud. These people go abroad and defame India. They petition foreigners for intervention," he said.

Modi said no one knows how long the Congress will keep the country at stake to launch its "failed product".

"In fact, this family of the Congress has become a burden on its own party," he said, adding that the senior leaders of the opposition party even admit it in private.

Due to the Congress's attitude, the voices of honest critics of the government who want the country and democracy's welfare are drowned out, Modi alleged.

"Congress is like a parasite that does not want anyone else to grow. Dimagi Naxals are dominating the Congress and it is unable to think on its own. Those who used to create havoc in jungles are now in the Congress and hell-bent on destroying the country," PM Modi alleged.

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