Maharashtra's renowned chef, Vishnu Mahohar, on Sunday attempted a world record by cooking over 3,000 kilograms of Nagpur's famous 'tarri poha' in celebration of World Poha Day.

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Every year, June 7 is celebrated as 'World Poha Day', highlighting the cultural history and health benefits of the Marathi breakfast dish. While there are variations of the flattened rice dish across the state, Nagpur is famous for its 'tarri poha'. While Poha is generally had dry with various toppings, Nagpur's tarri poha is accompanied with a gravy.

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"The special thing about this record is that it is my Nagpur's ‘Tarri Poha’. I want to tell the world how much strength "Tarri Poha" has. Today is World Poha Day, and it is being held on that occasion," Chef Manohar told ANI.

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Talking about his world record attempt, Chef Manohar said that he started preparing this dish in a huge kadhai (similar to a wok) at 2:30 AM, and finally finished at 6 AM. The poha was then distributed to anyone for free in an attempt to showcase the dish and have everyone experience it.

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Hundreds of kilograms of raw materials were used, with Chef Manohar claiming to use 600 kg of Poha, 400 kg of desi chana (chickpeas), 500 kg of onions, 300 kg of oil, and 100 kg each of ginger, garlic, coriander powder, and cumin powder for preparations.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000 kg tarri poha on World Poha Day. Chef Vishnu Manohar says, "... The purpose is to show the world that Nagpur’s poha is our pride — the staple food of central India. Anyone visiting Nagpur must try tari poha, a… pic.twitter.com/ggLm2E2wPs — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2026

He said that he wishes to promote Nagpur's local delicacy, with the world record attempt, as a way to highlight the dish on the world stage.

Talking about how tarri poha differs from the rest, he said that the special thing about "Tarri" is that it contains desi chana. "which provides proteins, and as you know, Poha contains calcium. It is strong enough that it can skip a whole meal," he said.

He further highlighted the health benefits of poha, saying, "It is very healthy. It provides you with calcium, proteins, and vitamins".

He said that no one has ever attempted to cook 3,000 kgs of poha at one go, and as such, they will be sending their entry for official review.

Chef Manohar and his team have done multiple such events to showcase local delicacies across India and distribute it for the public. Earlier in January 2024, another world record was attempted, with chef and his team preparing 5,000 kg of halwa for the January 22 opening of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.