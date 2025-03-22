DT
World Water Day: 'Important to protect water for future generations,' says PM Modi

World Water Day: 'Important to protect water for future generations,' says PM Modi

Underlines his government's commitment to conserving water and promoting sustainable development
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:57 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
Representational photo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined his government's commitment to conserving water and promoting sustainable development to mark the World Water Day.

"Water has been the lifeline of civilisations and thus it is important to protect it for the future generations," he said on X.

The UN observes the World Water Day annually to highlight the importance of fresh water.

