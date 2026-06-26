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Home / India / World witnessing politics driven by social media: EAM S Jaishankar

World witnessing politics driven by social media: EAM S Jaishankar

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:32 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. PTI file
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday warned that the world was witnessing "greater weaponisation, higher risk-taking and a politics suited to the social media era", arguing that growing geopolitical competition and the pursuit of narrow national interests were undermining globalization and reshaping the international order.

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Delivering the keynote address at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in South Korea, Jaishankar said the international system was entering a period marked by sharper rivalries, increased deployment of economic and technological capabilities as instruments of influence, and a willingness among nations to take greater risks.

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“The world is today witnessing greater weaponisation, higher risk-taking and a politics suited to the social media era. As the interests of a few are openly prioritised, the costs to the many are less considered,” he said.

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The minister’s remarks come amid continuing geopolitical turbulence, trade disputes, technology wars and conflicts across multiple regions, developments that have intensified concerns over the fragmentation of the global order. Jaishankar argued that fragmentation was no longer a temporary phenomenon but an enduring feature of international relations. While it had created more space for emerging powers and reduced excessive dominance by a few countries, it had also generated fresh challenges relating to stability, security and economic efficiency.

He said economic interdependence and globalization had brought countries closer through supply chains, technology, connectivity and mobility of talent. However, these gains were increasingly being offset by the weaponisation of finance, production capabilities, market access, resources and technology.

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“The natural play of commerce is increasingly influenced by the calculations of strategy,” he said, noting that international economic relations were increasingly shaped by geopolitical considerations.

Without naming any country, Jaishankar also criticised attempts to manipulate competitiveness and restrict market access, saying the right to industrialise was being denied to many developing nations through non-market practices.

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