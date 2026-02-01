Would Ajit Pawar seal NCP merger without informing BJP? asks Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that if the NCP merger discussions had been in their final stages, then the late Ajit Pawar would have shared it with him.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati town of Pune district on January 28, shared everything with him.

Notably, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said his nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar had finalised February 12 to announce the “merger” between the factions and that the process to merge may now face a roadblock due to the latter’s death.

A video of the January 17 meeting between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar has also gone viral on social media.

Fadnavis, however, on Sunday said he was not aware of Ajit Pawar’s talks with his uncle Sharad Pawar and didn’t know about the February 12 date.

“Can the merger talks be finalised without our knowledge? We are not aware of the February 12 date being claimed as the date for the formal announcement of the merger,” he said.

The NCP is an independent party that takes its own decisions, but as a BJP ally, it is expected to consult the party before moving ahead, the CM said.

On reports of the BJP opposing the NCP merger, Fadnavis asserted that his party hadn’t opposed anyone.

“If Ajit Pawar was working on a merger, would he do so without taking the BJP into confidence? Was he preparing to quit the NDA where he was stable? He shared everything with me,” Fadnavis said.

Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar on Saturday became the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and was allotted excise, sports, minority development and Aukaf departments, but not finance and planning which her late husband held.

CM Fadnavis currently holds the charge of the crucial finance portfolio and will present the upcoming state budget.

Asked about keeping the finance portfolio with himself, Fadnavis said he had spoken to NCP leaders.

“I will present the state budget. The budget is not merely about making a speech but involves a series of departmental meetings. Such a big exercise was not immediately possible for Sunetra Pawar, and it is wrong to expect it of her. We will take a call (on the finance portfolio) after the budget session,” he said.

Responding to criticism over the haste in the oath-taking of Sunetra Pawar, the chief minister said the NCP would reply to it, adding that decisions are often driven by circumstances. Rajiv Gandhi was sworn in (as prime minister on October 31, 1984) even before Indira Gandhi’s cremation, he noted.

Fadnavis also said he had decided not to campaign for the February 7 Zilla Parishad elections in the state following Ajit Pawar’s death.

Public meetings often lead to political comments, which must be avoided in the present situation, he added.

Asked about the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s home in Mumbai early on Sunday, Fadnavis said the scooty (of assailants) had been found and the person (involved in the incident) had been identified.