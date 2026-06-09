The reel tales of runaway brides might not enthuse people in real life anymore, but in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, a would-be bride’s mother married her lover, days before her daughter’s engagement, evoking mixed reactions of ridicule and outrage.

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According to police, the woman’s second husband posted his wedding status on social media, prompting the bride’s father to approach the police and request that the status be removed.

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Police said the woman had not been living with her family for the past couple of months. During this period, the bride’s father had been single-handedly raising their daughters.

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He was making arrangements for the upcoming engagement ceremony and wedding.

Following the father’s request, police intervened, summoned the lover, and instructed him to remove the wedding status from his mobile account.

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Officials said the bride’s father did not file a formal complaint in connection with the incident.