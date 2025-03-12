Wrestling federation suspension revoked

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has revoked the suspension of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), allowing it to select and send teams for all international tournaments.

Editorial: lifeline for WFI

The WFI was suspended on December 24, 2023, days after the Sanjay Singh-led team won its elections amid allegations of misgovernance and procedural lapses. After the results, former president and then BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his supporters had mocked the protesting wrestlers, saying their “dabdaba” (dominance) would continue. On Tuesday, the ministry restored full rights of the WFI as the National Sports Federation, ending uncertainty over its powers to select and send team entries and paving the way for resumption of activities.

Wrestlers can challenge move: HC The Delhi High Court has said wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik among others can challenge the Centre’s decision to revoke the WFI’s suspension. Many conspiracies were hatched... but they could not succeed. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, ex-WFI chief

The move comes after the Delhi High Court raised concerns about the absence of a sports body to select teams for Senior Asian Championships — that may impact Indian participation at the upcoming world championships — due to the suspension and non-restoration of the ad hoc committee.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya clarified that the decision was taken to allow Indian wrestlers to compete. “We took this decision as per the High Court directions. It was needed and now we can send our wrestlers for the Asian and World championships,” Mandaviya said.

“Failing to send a team otherwise would have been an injustice to the future of our wrestlers,” he added.

The ministry has, however, added a few conditions for the WFI to meet in four weeks. The body has been told to revoke all amendments during the suspension period, keep non-elected or suspended persons from the working of the body and ensure a fair and transparent selection process. The suspension was used by protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and others, to stop all sporting activities by the WFI. The United World Wrestling and the Indian Olympic Association had recognised it as the legitimate body to run the sports in the country.