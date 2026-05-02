icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi appointed Prasar Bharti chairman

Writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi appointed Prasar Bharti chairman

Joshi, who is known for his work across films, advertising and public messaging, has been part of many popular campaigns and songs

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:37 PM May 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi. File
Advertisement

Writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi has been appointed the chairman of Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said in a press release on Saturday.

Advertisement

Joshi is known for his work across films, advertising and public messaging, and has been part of many popular campaigns and songs.

Advertisement

“Known for his impactful writing and deep cultural sensibility, he has played a significant role in shaping contemporary Indian media narratives. His body of work spans acclaimed film lyrics, advertising campaigns, and socially resonant storytelling that connects with diverse audiences across the country,” the ministry said.

Advertisement

Born in 1971 in Almora, Uttarakhand, Joshi started his professional life in advertising before rising to become CEO and Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific. In these roles, he has overseen work for major global brands and Indian entities alike, crafting campaigns that married emotional resonance with cultural insight.

Joshi’s creative footprint extends well beyond advertising. He is a Padma Shri awardee, among India’s highest civilian honours, recognising his contributions to arts, literature and advertising. He is also a celebrated poet and lyricist, with his songs and scripts forming part of some of Bollywood’s most memorable films, further highlighting his narrative range.

Advertisement

Prasar Bharati, which oversees Doordarshan and All India Radio, plays a crucial role in country’s public broadcasting ecosystem, established under the Prasar Bharati Act to function as an autonomous body, according to publicly available information.

The government expects Joshi’s leadership to bring a renewed creative direction and cultural depth to the broadcaster, aligning with its mandate of public service media.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts