Writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi appointed Prasar Bharti chairman

Writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi has been appointed the chairman of Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said in a press release on Saturday.

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Joshi is known for his work across films, advertising and public messaging, and has been part of many popular campaigns and songs.

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“Known for his impactful writing and deep cultural sensibility, he has played a significant role in shaping contemporary Indian media narratives. His body of work spans acclaimed film lyrics, advertising campaigns, and socially resonant storytelling that connects with diverse audiences across the country,” the ministry said.

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Born in 1971 in Almora, Uttarakhand, Joshi started his professional life in advertising before rising to become CEO and Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific. In these roles, he has overseen work for major global brands and Indian entities alike, crafting campaigns that married emotional resonance with cultural insight.

Joshi’s creative footprint extends well beyond advertising. He is a Padma Shri awardee, among India’s highest civilian honours, recognising his contributions to arts, literature and advertising. He is also a celebrated poet and lyricist, with his songs and scripts forming part of some of Bollywood’s most memorable films, further highlighting his narrative range.

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Prasar Bharati, which oversees Doordarshan and All India Radio, plays a crucial role in country’s public broadcasting ecosystem, established under the Prasar Bharati Act to function as an autonomous body, according to publicly available information.

The government expects Joshi’s leadership to bring a renewed creative direction and cultural depth to the broadcaster, aligning with its mandate of public service media.