Wrong to say Collegium has no data to evaluate judges: CJI DY Chandrachud

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 15

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday sought to counter the criticism about opaque functioning of the Collegium, saying it was wrong to say that Collegium had no factual data to evaluate candidates for appointment as judges.

Noting that one of the major criticisms of the Collegium system was that there was no factual data to evaluate judges being considered for appointment to the higher judiciary, the CJI said, “I look at criticism with an optimistic perspective. It helps improve the system for the better.”

“The idea is to make the process of recommending appointments to the Supreme Court more transparent… Not by sharing our discussions in the public realm, which we obviously cannot do, but by laying down objective parameters for selection to the Supreme Court and high courts,” said CJI Chandrachud, delivering the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture here.

The Supreme Court along with the Centre of Research and Planning has prepared a platform where the top 50 judges in the country — who would be considered for appointment to the Supreme Court — would be assessed on reportable judgments of these judges and the quality of their judgments, he said, adding, “It’s a work in progress, but we are improving.”

The CJI was delivering the keynote address on the topic ‘Has the basic structure doctrine served the nation well?’ at an event to mark the birth centenary year of the veteran lawyer. CJI Chandrachud, however, chose not to speak on the basic structure doctrine. He said, “I will speak about the doctrine through my judgments and not here.”

Heaping praise on Jethmalani, the CJI said, “Ram Jethmalani’s legacy endures not only because of his unparalleled mastery over the law but also due to his relentless pursuit for justice through legal and constitutional means. He was a luminary who left a profound and lasting contribution in the field of law.”

The CJI said his goal has been to institutionalise courts. “Too often individuals come and lay down ideas only to be forgotten when they pass on the baton to the next person. Institutionalising courts enhances transparency and accountability,” Justice Chandrachud said. “My first goal as Chief Justice of India was to institutionalise the courts and move away from an ad-hoc model of operation. One of the important effects of institutionalising courts is that it enhances transparency and accountability,” the CJI said.

