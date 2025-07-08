DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / X claims it received order to block 2,355 accounts in India, govt denies issuing ban order

X claims it received order to block 2,355 accounts in India, govt denies issuing ban order

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated no such orders were issued on July 3
article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:24 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. iStock
Advertisement

A fresh row has erupted between the Indian government and social media platform X (formerly Twitter) over the temporary blocking of prominent international news handles, including Reuters and ReutersWorld, with both sides offering sharply differing versions of events.

Advertisement

X, in a public statement, claimed that on July 3, 2025, it received a government order under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act to block 2,355 accounts in India. The platform said the directive included global news organisations and came with a stern warning of criminal liability for non-compliance.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), according to X, demanded action within an hour and offered no justification for the blocks.

Advertisement

However, following a public outcry over the temporary restriction of news accounts such as @Reuters and @ReutersWorld, the government allegedly asked X to lift the blocks on these handles.

"We are deeply concerned about ongoing press censorship in India due to these blocking orders," X said in its statement, adding that it is exploring legal options but is limited by Indian law from challenging such executive orders directly. The platform urged affected users to seek legal remedies through Indian courts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) refuted X’s version, stating that no fresh blocking orders were issued on July 3 targeting Reuters or any other international news outlets.

"There was no intention to block any prominent international news channels, including Reuters and ReutersWorld. The moment we noticed these handles were blocked, the government immediately wrote to X to unblock them and followed up vigorously," an official spokesperson from MeitY said.

The spokesperson accused X of “unnecessarily exploiting technicalities” and delaying the unblocking process. "Despite our hourly follow-ups from the late night of July 5, X took more than 21 hours to restore Reuters' accounts, which were finally unblocked after 9 pm on July 6,” the official added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts