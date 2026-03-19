X experiences brief outage

The social media platform X experienced a significant outage on Wednesday evening, affecting users across India. The disruption, which began around 8.30 pm, has since been resolved, and services are now functioning normally.

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During the outage, users attempting to access X reported that the site was largely unresponsive. Many encountered an error message stating, “Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later.” Users also complained that the mobile app on both Android and iOS failed to load timelines, posts and other content.

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According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, there was a sharp spike in complaints during the disruption, with its live outage map showing reports from several major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru.