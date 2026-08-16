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Home / India / 'Yesterday morning, they somehow realised...': PM Modi on his animal 'friends'

'Yesterday morning, they somehow realised...': PM Modi on his animal 'friends'

PM Modi has on several occasions used his social media platforms to share moments involving animals and nature

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ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:32 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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PM Narendra Modi with his animal friends at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence before departing for the 80th Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Saturday. Video grabs: Instagram/@narendramodi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a candid, personal moment on social media, posting photographs of his morning routine of feeding his animal friends at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence before departing for the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

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Sharing the pictures on Instagram, PM Modi wrote: "Feeding my friends every morning is a daily routine. Yesterday morning, they somehow realised I'm leaving early, so they came to meet me as I was leaving for the Red Fort."

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The post offered a more personal glimpse of the Prime Minister ahead of one of the country's most important annual national events. While Independence Day involves a packed schedule of official engagements, including the flag hoisting and the Prime Minister's address to the nation, PM Modi's post highlighted a quieter moment from the morning before he left for the Red Fort.

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PM Modi has on several occasions used his social media platforms to share moments involving animals and nature, alongside updates related to his official programmes and public engagements. His latest post similarly focused on a routine that he described as a daily practice rather than a one-off interaction.

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