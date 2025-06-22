Yoga is pause button that humanity needs to breathe: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described yoga as the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, to balance, to become whole again.

Leading the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, Modi said the whole world is going through some kind of tension with many regions facing unrest and instability, and that yoga gives a direction of peace and brings oneness.

“Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, to balance, to become whole again. I would like to make a request to the world community on this important occasion. Let this day mark the beginning of 'Yoga for Humanity 2.0', where inner peace becomes global policy. Where yoga is not just a personal practice but a medium of global partnership. Where yoga takes the world from conflict to cooperation and from tension to solution,” he said.

The Prime Minister said yoga makes one embark on a journey towards oneness with the world. “It teaches us that we are not isolated individuals but part of nature. Initially, we learn to take good care of our own health and wellness. Gradually, our care and concern extend to our environment, society and planet. Yoga is a great personal discipline. At the same time, it is a system that takes us from Me to We.When a person thinks about the society above his own interests, only then the entire humanity is benefited,” Modi said.

He laid emphasis on major endeavours which the government is taking to promote yoga. He said in a research by AIIMS it came out that yoga plays an important role in the treatment of cardiac and neurological disorders and in women's health and mental well-being.

“To spread yoga in the world, India is further strengthening the science of yoga through modern research. Major medical institutions of the country are engaged in research on yoga. It is our endeavour to ensure that the scientific nature of yoga finds a place in the modern medical system. We are also encouraging evidence-based therapy in the field of yoga in the country's medical and research institutions. AIIMS, Delhi has also done very good work in this direction,” he said.

The PM also drew attention towards rising cases of obesity in India. “Increasing obesity is a big challenge for the whole world. I had also discussed this in detail in the Mann Ki Baat programme. For this, I had also started a challenge to reduce 10 percent oil in our food. I once again appeal to the countrymen and people across the world to join this challenge. We need to spread awareness on how we can reduce oil consumption in our food by at least 10 per cent. Reducing oil consumption, avoiding unhealthy diet and doing yoga is the key to better fitness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla led the yoga celebrations in Parliament premises with many including members of Parliament, former members and employees of Lok Sabha Secretariat and Rajya Sabha Secretariat gathered to take part.

Birla said Yoga is not just a form of exercise, it is a holistic way of living that empowers individuals with strength, serenity, and spiritual energy.

He exhorted people to adopt Yoga as a part of their lives and to share how yoga has brought positive change into their lives which would inspire others to discover the transformative power of yoga.