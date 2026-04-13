Yogi calls for ‘double-engine’ govt in Bengal
Adityanath alleged that incidents of violence and crimes against party workers had taken place, adding that those responsible for violence would face action if there was a change in government.
Bankura, Apr 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, at Sonamukhi Assembly constituency, in Bankura on Sunday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)
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