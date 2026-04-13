Yogi calls for ‘double-engine’ govt in Bengal

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Addressing a rally in Bankura district in West Bengal, Adityanath referred to Bengal’s legacy as the land of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, and said the state had historically contributed to India’s spiritual and cultural thought. He said that the present dispensation did not reflect that legacy and raised concerns over the treatment of figures held in high regard.

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He said law and order had become a concern in parts of the state and compared the situation of Bengal with that of Uttar Pradesh before the BJP came to power in UP. Referring to his state, Adityanath said governance had since focused on development and stricter enforcement of law, which he claimed had led to visible changes.

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The Uttar Pradesh CM said his government had followed a policy, through which all communities were able to live in a secure environment without discrimination. He added that action had been taken against criminal networks with a policy of zero tolerance.

Adityanath alleged that incidents of violence and crimes against party workers had taken place, adding that those responsible for violence would face action if there was a change in government. He also referred to developments in neighbouring Bangladesh and said political responses to incidents there should be consistent. He alleged that statements from the state leadership had been limited due to electoral considerations.

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The Chief Minister raised concerns over infiltration and said it had led to changes in certain areas of the state. He said safeguarding the state’s identity and maintaining social balance would be among the priorities if the BJP comes to power.