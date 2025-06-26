'You have clothes, shoes, mobile phones because of us': BJP MLA sparks row with remarks

In controversial remarks, Maharashtra BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar told a gathering that people who criticise his party and government should know they are getting "clothes, shoes, mobile, monetary benefits of schemes and money for sowing because of us".

Speaking at a function on 'Har Ghar Solar' scheme in his assembly constituency Partur in Jalna district of central Maharashtra, the former state minister highlighted the BJP-led government's welfare schemes and development work, and went on to berate the critics of his party.

A video of Lonikar's controversial remarks surfaced on social media on Thursday and invited strong criticism from the opposition.

"There are a few people and especially the youth who criticize us and our party on social media platforms. We gave overhead water tanks, concrete roads, function halls and benefits of various government schemes in your village," he is heard telling the gathering.

"Babanrao Lonikar gave salaries to mothers of those who criticize us and also sanctioned pension for their fathers. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi gave Rs 6,000 to your father for sowing (a reference to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi). Your sister is benefiting from the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The clothes, shoes, mobile phones that you (BJP critics) have is because of us," the MLA is heard saying in the video.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve hit out at the BJP legislator for his tasteless remarks and dubbed him as an "indigenous version of the British".

Speaking such a language is not good in a democracy, he noted.

"Your MLA status is because of the people. Your clothes, shoes, air tickets, leadership position, diesel in (your) car is also because of the people," Danve wrote on X while hitting out at the ruling party lawmaker.

"People should remember these words (of Lonikar). Elections (of local bodies in the state) are coming," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further said.