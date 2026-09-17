‘You have to change your mindset’: SC to Tamil Nadu on opposition to Hindi

Asking the Tamil Nadu Government to shed its opposition to Hindi, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the state to comply with its December 15, 2025, order to identify land in each district for establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

“People in Chennai should not alienate Delhi and vice versa…. You have to change your mindset, it can’t be that Hindi will not be taught in Tamil Nadu,” a Bench led by Justice BV Nagrathna said, urging the state and Centre to resolve their differences on the issue through dialogue.

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‘Today it is education, tomorrow it will be something else. You have to relax this rigidity in your mind,” the Bench told the Tamil Nadu Government.

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The top court’s observation came during the TN Government’s petition challenging the Madras High Court’s order to establish Navodaya Vidyalayas in every district of the state.

Noting that the state’s educational standards would not be lowered by the establishment of additional schools, the Bench suggested that Tamil Nadu could consider the Central scheme as an addition to its existing educational initiatives and work out the differences with the Centre.

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“We are not alienating you and we are not alienating them. Some more types of schools come in your state also which will only enhance the high standard which we are aware of. This is not going to lower your standards. If Navodaya schools were going to lower the standard of education in Tamil Nadu we would have said that irrespective of what you would have said. That is not the case here. It will provide more opportunity,” Justice Nagarathna told senior counsel Jaideep Gupta who represented the Tamil Nadu Government.

“Comply with our earlier order. We are not asking you to acquire land. We are only asking to identify. We are concerned with the good of everybody. There is a need for dialogue. You can’t say I won’t accept a policy. Today it is education, tomorrow it will be something else. You have to relax this rigidity in your mind,” the top court said, posting the matter for further hearing on December 14.

“Ultimately everybody must work together. That perception that you are surrendering to the Central government should not be there,” Justice Nagarathna said.