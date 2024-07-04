 ‘You made wrong…’: Darshan's wife writes to Bengaluru Police Commissioner; says Pavithra Gowda not superstar's spouse : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ‘You made wrong…’: Darshan's wife writes to Bengaluru Police Commissioner; says Pavithra Gowda not superstar's spouse

‘You made wrong…’: Darshan's wife writes to Bengaluru Police Commissioner; says Pavithra Gowda not superstar's spouse

Darshan is presently in Bengaluru prison

‘You made wrong…’: Darshan's wife writes to Bengaluru Police Commissioner; says Pavithra Gowda not superstar's spouse

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested in a murder case of a fan.



IANS

Bengaluru, July 4

Vijayalakshmi, the wife of jailed superstar Darshan, has written a letter to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, clarifying that she is the only legally wedded wife of the actor and that Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in the fan murder case, is just a friend, police sources confirmed on Thursday.

In her letter to Police Commissioner Dayananda, Vijayalakshmi stated, "You made a wrong statement during a press conference, saying Pavithra Gowda is Darshan's wife. This error was repeated by the Karnataka Home Minister and national media, reporting that the Darshan couple was arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case."

Vijayalakshmi requested the police commissioner not to mention Pavithra Gowda as Darshan's wife in police records, as it may cause trouble for her and her son Vineesh in the future. She emphasised that Pavithra Gowda was married to Sanjay Singh and had a daughter with him, and these facts should be recorded accurately in police records.

"I have full faith in the judiciary and believe the law will take its course. While it is true that Pavithra Gowda is a friend of my husband, she is not his wife. I am the only legally wedded wife of Darshan, and our marriage took place at Dharmasthala (Hindu pilgrimage centre) on May 19, 2003," Vijayalakshmi said.

Darshan, his 'partner' Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy (33), a resident of Chitradurga.

The probe revealed that Renukaswamy, a big fan of Darshan, had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

Darshan is presently in Bengaluru prison and his judicial custody ends on Thursday (July 4).

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

2
Punjab

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

3
India

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to Hemant Soren

4
Punjab

CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur who slapped Kangana Ranaut shifted to Bengaluru

5
Punjab

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

6
Jalandhar

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

7
India

Congress versus Congress in Karnataka with powerful seers adding to drama

8
India

PM Modi invokes Emergency to counter Congress's 'protecting Constitution' pitch

9
India

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

10
India

Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren stakes claim to form government

Don't Miss

View All
Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days
India

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

Top News

Jharkhand Guv invites Hemant Soren to form govt, swearing in on July 7

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister at 5 pm today

Earlier in the day, Governor Radhakrishnan invited Soren to ...

CJI Chandrachud advises SEBI to be cautious as Sensex, Nifty surge

CJI Chandrachud advises SEBI to be cautious as Sensex, Nifty surge

Pitches for more tribunal benches

They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players

They’re home: India’s T20 world champs arrive in Delhi to fan frenzy; meet PM over breakfast They’re home: India’s T20 world champs arrive in Delhi to fan frenzy; meet PM over breakfast

Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...

Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi

Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi

The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival

Heavy rains in parts of Himachal: 115 roads closed, Chandigarh-Manali highway begins sinking near Pandoh

Heavy rains in parts of Himachal: 115 roads closed, Chandigarh-Manali highway begins sinking near Pandoh

Officials allow one-way traffic at stretch between Mandi to ...


Cities

View All

Tejpal Singh’s family struggles for return of his mortal remains

Family struggles for return of mortal remains of Tejpal Singh who died fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Canal bank near Sultanwind turns a garbage dump, residents suffer

‘Expedite work on desilting Tung Dhab drain’

After apology by Akali rebels, Akal Takht to take call

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi clings to single-use plastic despite eco drive by MC

To curb mishaps, roundabouts to be built at 16 intersections in Mohali

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Zirakpur: Punjab rights panel takes suo motu action on Sukhna Choe report

No scope for alliance between Congress, AAP for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

Crucial flood control meeting called off: Congress

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Raja Warring criticises Punjab Govt for neglecting Jalandhar West

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Youth murdered by masked miscreants in broad daylight

Direct seeding of rice target distant dream, 18% achieved so far

Negligence and deficiency in service: Pay Rs 50K relief to patient, infertility centre told

More cartridges seized from two suspects who opened fire at cops

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

Patiala DC launches project to tackle anaemia in girls at Rajpura

Illegal advertising screen threat looms over Patiala commuters

Capacity building programme held

BJP leader’s son, Congress councillor booked for blackmail, extortion