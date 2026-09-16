DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 'You see news and file PIL': Supreme Court junks plea on fake, forged medical degrees

'You see news and file PIL': Supreme Court junks plea on fake, forged medical degrees

Plea sought directions for auditing medical regulations and constitution of an expert committee to look into the issue

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:41 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe dismissed the PIL. File photo
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday junked a plea raising the issue of fake and forged medical degrees while reprimanding the petitioner for routinely "piling" the court with such petitions.

A Bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe dismissed the PIL filed by advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami.

Advertisement

"You file one PIL per week. What kind of petitions do you draft? You have made it a factory. That's what, every week you file writ petitions. You draft the moment you see news. You file these petitions for publicity and popularity? Just don't pile us with petitions like this routinely," the Bench remarked.

Advertisement

The plea sought directions for auditing the medical regulations and the constitution of an expert committee to look into the issue.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts