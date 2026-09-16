'You see news and file PIL': Supreme Court junks plea on fake, forged medical degrees

The Supreme Court on Wednesday junked a plea raising the issue of fake and forged medical degrees while reprimanding the petitioner for routinely "piling" the court with such petitions.

A Bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe dismissed the PIL filed by advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami.

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"You file one PIL per week. What kind of petitions do you draft? You have made it a factory. That's what, every week you file writ petitions. You draft the moment you see news. You file these petitions for publicity and popularity? Just don't pile us with petitions like this routinely," the Bench remarked.

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The plea sought directions for auditing the medical regulations and the constitution of an expert committee to look into the issue.