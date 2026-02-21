Youth Cong holds ‘shirtless protest’, 4 arrested

A massive political slugfest erupted after members of the Indian Youth Congress stormed into the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam and raised slogans of “PM is compromised”, breaching security at a high-profile global event and forcing swift intervention by authorities.

Advertisement

The disruption, unfolding in front of international delegates, punctured India’s carefully projected image of technological leadership and triggered an immediate and fierce war of words.

Advertisement

The incident took place around 12.30 pm inside Exhibition Hall No. 5, where around 10 IYC workers, who had registered online to attend the summit, suddenly broke into the protest. According to the police, the group had entered the venue wearing sweaters and jackets over T-shirts carrying provocative messages.

Advertisement

Near the hall, one of them removed his outer layer and began waving the printed T-shirt, setting off the protest.

Within moments, the situation escalated. Eyewitnesses described raised slogans, visual displays targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, references to US President Donald Trump and messages related to the India–US trade deal. The slogans triggered sharp exchanges with some attendees before security personnel moved in. The people at event even thrashed some of the protesters, as per video doing rounds on social media.

Advertisement

Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said the protesters were swiftly removed to prevent any disruption to law and order. They were taken to Tilak Marg police station, and legal action was initiated as authorities work to identify all those involved. Another police official said four of the protesters were arrested and FIR was registered against 10 persons.

Meanwhile, NSUI national president Uday Bhanu Chib was also called by the cops at Parliament Street police station and questioned till late evening. Police sources revealed that the protest was premeditated.

The IYC later defended the protest, sharing videos and stating that the action reflected anger among young people. Chib said the slogan targeting the PM was an expression of frustration over unemployment and concerns that recent trade engagements could harm farmers and public interest. He maintained that peaceful protest was a democratic right and said the youth wing would continue to raise such issues.

Union minister Piyush Goyal said the disruption reflected frustration and arrogance, questioning whether targeting the government justified embarrassing India internationally. He said attempts to criticise trade agreements were now being coupled with actions that damage the country’s credibility.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the act anti-national, alleging that it amounted to damaging India’s global image.

"I am proud to have begun my political journey with the Indian Youth Congress," said Congress leader Pawan Khera, while showing his support to the protest.