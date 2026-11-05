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Home / India / Youth Cong suspends 215 office-bearers from 7 states for missing ‘vote chori’ rally

Youth Cong suspends 215 office-bearers from 7 states for missing ‘vote chori’ rally

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:25 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The action covers 49 office-bearers in Gujarat, 26 in West Bengal, 11 in UP Central, 14 in Telangana, 10 in Haryana, 60 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Jharkhand and 13 in Himachal Pradesh.
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In a disciplinary crackdown ordered by its national leadership, the Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday suspended 215 office-bearers across seven states and its Uttar Pradesh Central unit for missing the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

According to available data, the action covers 49 office-bearers in Gujarat, 26 in West Bengal, 11 in UP Central, 14 in Telangana, 10 in Haryana, 60 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Jharkhand and 13 in Himachal Pradesh.

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The suspensions will remain in force until further notice. The IYC leadership has taken a strict view of the absence, treating it as a failure to follow organisational directions at a major Opposition event, where the Congress had sought to demonstrate its strength against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

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"Suspended office-bearers have to work hard again to remove the suspension. They need to be on the ground and follow the leadership and the directions," said sources.

Madhya Pradesh accounts for the largest number of suspensions, with 60 office-bearers facing action. They include 32 state secretaries, 14 general secretaries, five vice-presidents and nine district presidents. The Haryana Youth Congress has suspended 10 office-bearers, including nine state-level functionaries and a district president. Jharkhand has also suspended 32 office-bearers for missing the rally.

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