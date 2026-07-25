‘Youth did not bend, govt had to’: Priyanka Gandhi on Pradhan’s resignation

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, saying that the government had to bend before the youth and students of India.

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Vadra termed the outcome a victory for the youth and students of the country, “who did not bend”.

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“The youth did not bend; the government had to bend. It is a victory for the youth and students of India. I was really and truly happy when I heard the news. I even got a bit emotional,” she told reporters here, following reports of Pradhan’s resignation.

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Pradhan resigned from his post over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of “individual prestige” for him.