DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘Youth did not bend, govt had to’: Priyanka Gandhi on Pradhan’s resignation

‘Youth did not bend, govt had to’: Priyanka Gandhi on Pradhan’s resignation

Pradhan resigned from his post over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of 'individual prestige' for him

article_Author
PTI
Wayanad (Kerala), Updated At : 04:21 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Photo: A video grab/ ANI
Advertisement

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, saying that the government had to bend before the youth and students of India.

Advertisement

Vadra termed the outcome a victory for the youth and students of the country, “who did not bend”.

Advertisement

“The youth did not bend; the government had to bend. It is a victory for the youth and students of India. I was really and truly happy when I heard the news. I even got a bit emotional,” she told reporters here, following reports of Pradhan’s resignation.

Advertisement

Pradhan resigned from his post over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of “individual prestige” for him.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts