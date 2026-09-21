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Home / India / Youth outreach in focus during BJP’s 35,500-km yatra ahead of UP polls

Youth outreach in focus during BJP’s 35,500-km yatra ahead of UP polls

20 teams, 500-plus young volunteers and village-level interactions turn Modi’s 25-year public-service campaign into a travelling grassroots network

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:32 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Yogi Adityanath. PTI file
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The BJP’s 35,500-km Vadnagar–Varanasi Seva Yatra is emerging as more than a motorcycle rally to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life. Its more significant feature is the way the party is taking youth-led service, beneficiary contact and direct community interaction into villages and smaller settlements, a model with particular political relevance in Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due before May 2027.

The campaign began on September 17 and will run until October 7, with 20 teams travelling between Modi’s birthplace Vadnagar and his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. BJP-linked reports say the teams are expected to cover multiple routes, spending more time in Uttar Pradesh and conducting several local programmes along the way.

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What distinguishes the exercise from a conventional yatra is what happens after the motorcycles stop.

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The teams are cleaning ponds, schools, hospitals, parks and public spaces; interacting with beneficiaries; distributing books and stationery at PM SHRI schools; supporting hospitals, orphanages and old-age homes; honouring ASHA workers; distributing kits to widows; undertaking tree plantation and Gau Seva; and conducting Gram Sabha, youth and women’s dialogues.

The campaign therefore creates repeated, face-to-face contact around issues people encounter in everyday life, cleanliness, education, welfare, healthcare, employment and community facilities.

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BJP organisers have also said the teams will explain government schemes, screen short films and collect feedback from people along their routes. Reports indicate that some teams could conduct dozens of programmes each day.

That makes the yatra significant beyond its ceremonial symbolism: a political campaign is being structured around service activity first and messaging second.

The BJP is placing young volunteers at the centre of the exercise rather than treating youth merely as an audience. The wider Seva Sankalp Abhiyan also includes youth dialogues, innovation initiatives, school competitions and digital outreach.

For a generation whose political engagement increasingly happens through short-form video and direct digital interaction, the combination of physical volunteering + social media content + direct beneficiary stories gives the campaign a potentially wider communication footprint than a conventional rally.

Importantly, that does not establish an electoral outcome. It does, however, show how the BJP is attempting to build a sustained grassroots conversation ahead of the 2027 UP contest.

The symbolism is deliberate when Vadnagar, Modi’s birthplace, is being connected to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, turning his personal political journey into the geographical spine of the campaign. The BJP has described the wider month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan as a commemoration of his 25 years in public service.

The unusual part is that the biography does not remain confined to speeches in Varanasi or Vadnagar. It is being carried into villages through hundreds of small service interventions.

For Uttar Pradesh's politics, therefore, the more consequential question is not how many kilometres the motorcycles cover, but how many local conversations, beneficiaries, young volunteers and community networks the journey leaves behind once the motorcycles move on.

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