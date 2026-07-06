A youth in Jharkhand allegedly strangled his 18-year-old girlfriend and buried her body on the banks of the Kanchi river here after he saw the woman with another man and suspected that he was being cheated upon, police said on Monday.

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While the incident occurred on June 17, the body of Hissi Kumari was recovered on June 23, and the accused, Chetan Munda (18), was arrested on Saturday, they said.

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The victim's mobile phone was recovered from the accused, Ranchi (Rural) SP Gaurav Goswami said.

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During interrogation, the accused told investigators that on June 12, he had seen his girlfriend with another man from the village. On June 17, he called her near the riverside, where they got into an argument, and the woman told him that she didn't want to continue the relationship.

In a fit of rage, Munda strangled her to death and buried her body in a 6-ft-deep pit on the river bank, the police officer said.