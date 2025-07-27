Youth studying for competitive exams dies by suicide in Jaipur

A 22-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide after slashing his wrist and jumping off the third floor of his house in Jaipur's Harmara area, police said on Sunday.

Rohan Chaudhary was preparing for competitive examinations and lived with his family in Shiva Nagar. His father, Sheeshram Chaudhary, a retired Army man, was away visiting Kalyanpura village in Sikar on Saturday.

Rohan had dinner on Saturday and went to his room on the third floor of the building. At some point in the night, he allegedly used a blade to slash his wrist before jumping onto the roof of a neighbouring house behind his residence, Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumawat said.

On Sunday, a resident discovered Rohan's body and alerted his mother, who had gone to a nearby temple. She and other family members rushed to the scene.

The police, aided by a Forensic Science Laboratory team, collected evidence from the location. No suicide note was found.