DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / YouTube down in India, Google issues 1st statement amid global outage

YouTube down in India, Google issues 1st statement amid global outage

In India, over 19,000 complaints were logged during the morning hours, indicating the problem was not confined to a specific region

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:19 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
YouTube, owned by Google, has more than 2.5 billion monthly active users, making it the world’s largest video-sharing platform. File photo
Advertisement

A widespread outage disrupted YouTube on Wednesday, affecting users across multiple countries, including India and the United States. Hundreds of thousands of users reported issues such as videos failing to load, app crashes, and repeated “something went wrong” error messages.

Advertisement

Early in the disruption, parent company Google acknowledged the issue via TeamYouTube, stating that its teams were investigating and would provide updates. Later, YouTube’s help page clarified that the problem stemmed from an issue within its recommendations system, which prevented videos from appearing across multiple surfaces — including the homepage, the main app, YouTube Music, and YouTube Kids.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outage tracking website Downdetector reported that more than 320,000 users in the US flagged issues at the peak of the outage. In India, over 19,000 complaints were logged during the morning hours, indicating the problem was not confined to a specific region.

Early in the disruption, Google acknowledged the issue in a public statement posted by TeamYouTube on social media. “We’re aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. Our teams are aware, and we’ll provide updates as soon as we have them,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Later, YouTube’s help page explained that “an issue with our recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across surfaces on YouTube,” including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music, and YouTube Kids. The company added that while the homepage had been restored, engineers were still working toward a complete fix.

Users reported encountering repeated “something went wrong” messages, difficulties playing videos, and problems opening the app or website. YouTube TV and certain Google services also experienced elevated complaint levels.

YouTube, owned by Google, has more than 2.5 billion monthly active users, making it the world’s largest video-sharing platform.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts