Home / India / YouTuber held for raping woman in Kerala

YouTuber held for raping woman in Kerala

As per the complaint, the 25-year-old had raped the woman twice after threatening to post her objectionable videos and photos on social media
PTI
Kochi, Updated At : 11:29 AM Feb 16, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purposes only. iStock
A 25-year-old YouTuber has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman whom he had befriended through social media, the police said here on Sunday.

Based on the complaint of the victim, the Kalamassery police here arrested Mohammed Nishal from Kozhikode on Saturday, a police statement said.

As per the complaint, the YouTuber had raped the woman twice after threatening to post her objectionable videos and photos on social media.

He also threatened to send those videos and photos to her husband as well, the police said, quoting the complaint.

Investigators said it was learnt that there were similar cases against the accused in various police stations.

The Youtuber was produced in a local court here which remanded him to judicial custody, the statement added.

