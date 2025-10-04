YouTuber Maridhas arrested for ‘defamatory’ post on Karur stampede

Well-known right-wing YouTuber Maridhas was arrested by the cybercrime police on Saturday for allegedly posting defamatory content related to the Karur stampede.

Maridhas was picked up from his residence here and questioned about a post he made on ‘X’ related to the incident. He was later released with a direction to appear again for questioning, a senior police official said.

In a subsequent post, Maridhas defended his statements, asserting that he had not made any false claims about the stampede.

He further alleged that the DMK government’s action against Vijay was motivated by what he described as the “injustice” done to the actor-politician.

The stampede occurred during TVK’s political rally addressed by actor-politician Vijay in Karur on September 27. Forty-one lives were lost in the trafic incident.