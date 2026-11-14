Zakir Naik’s foundation banned for another 5 years

The Centre has extended the ban on the controversial preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) as an unlawful association for a period of another five years.

This is the third extension of the ban, which was first imposed in 2016 for five year, and was extended again in 2021.

A notification issued on Friday by the Union Home ministry stated that the ban has been extended for another five years effective from November 13, as the Centre is of the opinion that the IRF and its members, particularly, the founder and president of the IRF, Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, alias Dr Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country.

The notification elaborates that Naik has been spreading enmity among communities allegedly through his statements and speeches which are objectionable and subversive.

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Also Naik is allegedly promoting enmity and hatred amongst different religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts, the notification reads further.

Naik, it further added, made radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide through international satellite TV network, internet, print and social media, and therefore the Centre is of the opinion that if the unlawful activities of the IRF are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to continue its subversive activities and re-organise its activists who are still absconding.

The organisation may disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony; propagate anti-national sentiments; escalate secessionism by supporting militancy; and undertake activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country, the notification said while elaborating on reasons behind extending the ban on IRF for another five years as an unlawful association with immediate effect.