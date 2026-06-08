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Home / India / Zojila Tunnel set for June 9 breakthrough; how it will ensure all-weather Kashmir-Ladakh connectivity

Zojila Tunnel set for June 9 breakthrough; how it will ensure all-weather Kashmir-Ladakh connectivity

Tunnel to become world’s longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at highest altitude upon completion

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:27 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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A view of 13.153-km Zojila Tunnel, the world’s longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at the highest altitude, on Sunday. (MEIL/ANI Photo)
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The Zojila Tunnel Project, one of India’s most ambitious and challenging infrastructure undertakings, is set to achieve a major milestone with its final breakthrough scheduled for June 9.

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The breakthrough marks a defining moment in the construction of the 13.153-km Zojila Tunnel, which, upon completion, will become the world’s longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at the highest altitude.

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Situated at an elevation of around 11,578 feet above sea level in the rugged Himalayas, the tunnel connects Baltal near Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir with Meenamarg in the Drass-Kargil region of Ladakh.

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The project aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh by overcoming one of the country’s most difficult geographical barriers.

For decades, the Zojila Pass has remained vulnerable to heavy snowfall, avalanches and extreme winter conditions, often cutting off Ladakh from the rest of the country for several months every year.

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The tunnel is expected to transform transportation, logistics, tourism, economic activity and strategic mobility across the region.

The project is being executed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), which has undertaken the engineering challenge in one of the world’s toughest mountain environments, according to a statement.

A key component supporting the main tunnel is the Nilgrar Tunnel system, comprising twin-tube tunnels that serve as a vital approach corridor to the Zojila main tunnel.

Constructed through steep and rugged mountain terrain, the Nilgrar tunnels significantly improve accessibility between Sonamarg and Baltal while strengthening connectivity to the main tunnel alignment.

The project also incorporates advanced avalanche protection measures, including cut-and-cover structures and safety walls designed to withstand the severe winter conditions of the Western Himalayas.

These systems are intended to shield the corridor from heavy snow accumulation, avalanches and extreme weather, ensuring year-round access for civilian and strategic movement.

Once operational, the Zojila Tunnel is expected to reduce travel disruptions, improve access to remote regions, enhance emergency response capabilities, facilitate economic growth and strengthen national connectivity to Ladakh.

The project is also expected to emerge as a symbol of India’s growing expertise in high-altitude infrastructure and tunnel engineering.

A view of 13.153-km Zojila Tunnel, the world’s longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at the highest altitude, on Sunday. (MEIL/ANI Photo)

A view of 13.153-km Zojila Tunnel, the world’s longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at the highest altitude, on Sunday. (MEIL/ANI Photo)

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