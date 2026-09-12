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Home / India / Zomato starts levying additional fee on cash-on-delivery orders

Zomato starts levying additional fee on cash-on-delivery orders

The amount is not uniform across orders, with different charges appearing for different transaction values

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:43 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The development comes as food delivery platforms are increasingly experimenting with different fee structures and monetisation models. ANI file photo
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Online food delivery platform Zomato has introduced a separate fee on cash-on-delivery (COD) orders, with the charges varying across users and order values, checks on the company's app showed on Saturday.

The new charge, shown as a "Pay on Delivery Fee" in the order bill, applies when customers choose to pay for their food order in cash at delivery. The amount is not uniform across orders, with different charges appearing for different transaction values.

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The exact basis for determining the fee and whether it is linked to factors such as order value, location or other parameters could not be immediately ascertained.

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An email seeking comments from Zomato on the development went unanswered until the story was published.

Rival Swiggy does not levy a separate fee on cash-on-delivery orders currently.

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The development comes as food delivery platforms are increasingly experimenting with different fee structures and monetisation models.

Besides the new fee on cash-on-delivery orders, Zomato already levies a platform fee on food orders, apart from applicable delivery, packaging and other charges depending on the order.

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