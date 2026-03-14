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Home / India / Zoological Survey of India discovers 2 new species of lichen moth in eastern Himalaya

Zoological Survey of India discovers 2 new species of lichen moth in eastern Himalaya

Discovery of 'Caulocera Hollowayi' and 'Asura Buxa' are vital contributions to documentation of India’s moth biodiversity, says Union Environment Minister

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:06 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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In a remarkable development, the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has announced the discovery of two new species of lichen moths, namely ‘Caulocera Hollowayi’ and ‘Asura Buxa’.

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The findings, published on March 2 in Zootaxa, an international taxonomic journal, conclude seven new species records of lichen from India in the same publication.

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Calling it a remarkable development, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said, “The discovery of Caulocera Hollowayi and Asura Buxa are vital contributions to the documentation of India’s moth biodiversity. Research into evolutionarily significant and lesser-known groups like Lepidoptera is essential for understanding ecosystem functioning and air pollution indicator species of the Indian Himalaya.”

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“This success underscores the necessity of sustained taxonomic efforts in biodiversity hotspots like the Himalayas,” he added.

ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee said the development is a milestone in Indian taxonomy. She said the newly-discovered species are diagnosed with external morphology like wing colouration and fascia arrangements, as well as differences in the external genital structures like uncus, valva, tegumen, juxta, and aedeagus.

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A team led by Dr Navneet Singh, Dr Santosh Singh, and Srishti Bhattacharya identified these species from specimens collected near Golitar, Sikkim, and Panijhora, West Bengal, respectively.

The species is also distinguished by its unique arrangement of body scales, specific chaetotaxy (bristle patterns), and specialized appendage structures.

These moths are indicator species of air pollution, as their caterpillars feed on lichens. Lichen moths help researchers understand ecosystem functioning and species interactions in mountain habitats.

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