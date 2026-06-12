Zoological Survey of India identifies coral translocation sites for Great Nicobar Project

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has identified four new translocation sites on the west coast of Great Nicobar Islands and has undertaken the translocation of coral colonies and giant clams ahead of the commencement of the Great Nicobar Project.

Advertisement

As per the minutes of a meeting of the monitoring committee of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIIDCO), the ZSI informed that manpower has been deployed and survey equipment procured for conservation and management of coral reefs and intertidal marine fauna-related proposals.

Advertisement

ZSI also informed the committee that it will maintain systematic data on translocated colonies, with GPS tagging of each colony to monitor survival rates.

Advertisement

In the same meeting, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) informed that manpower has been deployed for various wildlife monitoring activities.

During a recent WII survey, 282 tracks were recorded, in which 131 nests were observed, including 114 Leatherback turtle nests.

Advertisement

To prepare a conservation plan for saltwater crocodiles, essential surveys and ecological data are being collected and monitoring systems have been established.

“For the Nicobar Megapode, 74 key nesting and mound locations have been identified, with an expenditure of Rs 1.01 crore out of Rs 1.98 crore released by ANIIDCO during 2024-25,” the minutes of the meeting said.

The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) informed that intensive field surveys are ongoing, with two field stations established in Great Nicobar Island for Nicobar Megapode studies. A field station has also been established at Campbell Bay for Nicobar Long-tailed Macaque research.

“The pilot survey on endemic and tree-cavity nesting birds has been completed in Great Nicobar Island, including eight replicates for road kill assessment. The pilot survey on Coconut Crab is currently in progress,” the minutes said.

SACON will communicate to ANIIDCO regarding the land requirement for a rescue centre for rehabilitation of birds and their chicks during felling operations.