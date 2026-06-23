The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Assam Government's response on a petition seeking bail filed by Shyamkanu Mahanta, an accused in singer Zubeen Garg death.

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Mahanta's petition, challenging the Gauhati High Court's May 29 order dismissing his plea seeking bail in the case, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi.

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"Issue notice," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing in July.

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Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea. He had gone to Singapore to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police probed the celebrated singer's death after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state.

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The Singapore Police Force, which carried out a separate probe, has concluded that there was no evidence of foul play in the case.

A coroner's court in Singapore also said the Indian singer-songwriter was intoxicated and drowned off the Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket.

Authorities in Assam assert that it would not impact the case here in any manner.

In its order denying bail to Mahanta, the high court noted that it was not at all a fit case for bail.

Mahanta, who was arrested in connection with the case on October 1 last year, contended before the high court that he was not a part of the conspiracy as alleged against him.