Home / India / Zubeen Garg’s 4 dogs bid adieu to their master

Zubeen Garg’s 4 dogs bid adieu to their master

The dogs are brought by the family to catch a last glimpse of Garg, whose body lay inside a glass casket
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 10:58 PM Sep 22, 2025 IST
Garima Saikia Garg, wife of music icon late Zubeen Garg, with their pets during Zubeen's tribute programme, in Guwahati, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (PTI Photo)
As lakhs of fans paid their respects to popular Assam singer Zubeen Garg, his four canine companions also visited their master for the last time on Monday at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati where his mortal remains have been kept for public homage.

The four dogs were brought by the family to catch a last glimpse of Garg, whose body lay inside a glass casket.

The four pets were carried in by people close to the family to the public homage site, with the singer's wife Garima, taking them into her lap as soon as they arrived.

All four dogs were taken near the casket and shown the face of their master one by one, creating an emotional scene at the venue where sentiments were already high.

Garg was known for his love for animals, often feeding strays and even naming them.

His public stand against the ritual of animal sacrifice in the Kamakhya temple here had led the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal rights advocacy organisation, to honour him with its ‘Hero to Animals' award in 2018.

Mourning his death, the organisation said in a statement: “PETA India is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His voice touched millions, and his reach extended beyond music.”

It had added that the award to Garg was in recognition of his empathy and commitment to kindness.

The 52-year-old artiste died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. His mortal remains reached Guwahati two days later, with the cremation to take place on Tuesday.

