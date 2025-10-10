Zubeen Garg’s personal security officers arrested in singer’s death case

Two personal security officers (PSOs) of Zubeen Garg were arrested on Friday in connection with the singer’s death in Singapore last month, an official said.

Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, deputed by the government as part of Garg’s security detail, were suspended by the Assam Police on Tuesday after multiple rounds of questioning, he said.

Financial transactions worth over Rs 1.1 crore through their bank accounts were uncovered, raising suspicion, the official said.

They were produced before a local court here, which remanded them to five days’ CID custody, he said.

Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia Garg had on Thursday said that he had given some money to his two PSOs for social work.

The arrested PSOs had been with the singer for a long time, after they were attached to him by the Assam Police following a death threat by banned militant group ULFA almost a decade back.

A total of seven people have so far been arrested in connection with the celebrated singer’s death.

Earlier, North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s cousin Sandipan Garg, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta were arrested.

Sandipan, an Assam Police Service officer, was suspended following his arrest.

Zubeen died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to participate in North East India Festival.

A special investigation team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is probing into the singer’s death.