Zubeen's wife, sister seek to know circumstances leading to his death in Singapore       

They two have demanded justice for the deceased singer

article_Author
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 07:52 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Zubeen Garg. PTI file
Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg and his sister Palme Borthakur on Tuesday sought to know the circumstances that led to the singer's death in Singapore last month.

They also demanded justice for the deceased singer.

“...we will be together again, very soon Goldie (the name by which Garg was called by the family). But now, very soon, I/we all want to know the reason why you went away physically from us...Why? This is a big question. This question is burning my empty heart day and night. I want an answer...,” Garima said on her Facebook page.

Garg's sister, in her social media post, said, 'You will again call me 'Momon' (her pet name)...when we meet on the other side...now we have only one goal...to ensure justice for you." She urged people to provide mental support and help them get justice for her brother.

The singer's wife later told mediapersons that they do not want “any kind of politics or distraction but just want to know the truth and that will be justice for him. Things are moving in so many directions and we are not feeling good about it”.

Garima was speaking at a location of Garg's last film 'Roi Roi Binale', scheduled to be released on October 31, where work began after his death to complete the sequence of a song which he had planned to shoot after his return from Singapore.

“Not knowing what exactly happened to him during his last moments is hurting me day and night. He gave so much love to everyone and we also had kept him wrapped in love and respect. But then, why did he have to die neglected?” she said.

Garima urged all to cooperate and expressed her anguish over the members of the Assam Association in Singapore, who were with him during his last moments, not coming forward to reveal what had happened.

“Why are they not cooperating? Don't they have any humanity and values left?” she asked.

“We have lost a person who was Zubeen Garg...He is not just my husband but the world has recognised him. Why are they not saying anything?” she said.

Garima said the family just wants the answer to why did the incident happen that day.

She said that the family has full faith in the investigation and “it is progressing well but we just want it to end soon and we get justice”.

Garg's sister, who was also present at the location, appealed to those who were with “dada (elder brother) in Singapore to come to Assam and say what happened to him in his last moments. We want to know everything”.

“There is no point in giving different angles to his death. Tell us the truth so that we know what happened and dada gets justice,' Borthakur said.

